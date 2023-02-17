Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 17, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind becoming west at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Patchy blowing snow after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Washington’s Birthday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Windy.

Tuesday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Wednesday – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Windy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -8. Blustery.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 17.