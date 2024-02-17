Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 17, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming light and variable.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. East-northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind becoming west-southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Washington’s Birthday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 11 pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow between noon and 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.