Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 18, 2023

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 8 to 18 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Snow, mainly before 4 am. Steady temperature around 23. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy, with a west wind of 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Washington’s Birthday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy, with a west wind of 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tuesday – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night – Snow likely, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Snow. High near 22. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -9. Blustery.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 1.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy.