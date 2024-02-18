Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 18, 2024

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Patchy fog between 1 am and 4 am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 14. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Presidents Day – A 10 percent chance of rain after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. South wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 3 am, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow before 2 pm, then a chance of rain between 2 pm and 3 pm, then a chance of snow after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind around 7 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 15.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.