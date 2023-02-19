Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 19, 2023

Today – A 10 percent chance of snow before 7 am. Patchy blowing snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Washington’s Birthday – Patchy blowing snow before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy, with a south wind of 26 to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of snow after 11 am, mixing with rain after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Snow, mainly after 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow after 2 am. Low around 6. Windy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph and becoming east-northeast of 18 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday – Snow. Widespread blowing snow. High near 17. Windy. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -10. Blustery.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 0.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Saturday – Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.