Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 19, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. South-southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow before 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain between 2 pm and 4 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West-southwest wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. West wind around 8 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.