Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 2, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. West-southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. East-southeast wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. South-southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.