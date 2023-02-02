Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 2, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. West-southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. East-southeast wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. South-southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.