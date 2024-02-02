Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 2, 2024

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday – Snow. High near 33. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.
Saturday Night – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low of around 22. West wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.
Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 25.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Wednesday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Wednesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22.
Thursday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.