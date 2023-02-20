Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 20, 2023

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind of 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tuesday – Snow likely after 10 am, mixing with rain after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Tuesday Night – Snow. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 4 am. Low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with an east wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming east-northeast at 19 to 29 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is possible.

Wednesday – Snow. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 5 pm. High near 13. Very windy, with an east-northeast wind of 31 to 36 mph, decreasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is possible.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -9. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. East-southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.