Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 21, 2024

Today – Snow showers likely before noon, then scattered rain and snow showers. Patchy fog before 2 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers before 8 pm, then isolated snow showers after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 15. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny and breezy with a high near 31.