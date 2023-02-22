Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 22, 2023

Blizzard Warning remains in effect until 11 p.m.

Today – Snow, mainly before 3 pm. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 2 pm. Temperature falling to around 0 by 10 am. Wind chill values as low as -25. Very windy, with an east wind of 31 to 36 mph, decreasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -13. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 17 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with a north wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming south at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. South-southeast wind around 7 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. South wind around 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 14. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Tuesday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.