Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 22, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday– Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday -A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11 am and 1 pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Blustery.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.