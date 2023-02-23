Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 23, 2023

Wind Chill Advisory in effect today

Thursday – Isolated snow showers after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -30. North-northeast wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming south-southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. South wind around 6 mph, becoming north-northwest after midnight.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming north in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. South wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. South-southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.