Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 23, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low of around 19. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11 am and noon, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 40.