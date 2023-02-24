Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 24, 2023

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind around of 6 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.