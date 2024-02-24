Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 24, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 44. Windy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Very windy, with a west wind of 17 to 27 mph, increasing to 27 to 37 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 pm, then snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.