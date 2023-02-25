Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 25, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday – Cloudy through mid-morning, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-southwest at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 1.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.