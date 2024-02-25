Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 25, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday – A chance of rain before 4 pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Sunny, with a high near 43. Windy, with a west wind of 14 to 19 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Monday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 3 am. Patchy blowing snow between 1 am and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind of 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 25. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy.