Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 26, 2023

Today – Patchy blowing snow after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow before 10 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday – Patchy blowing snow between noon and 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Windy, with a west wind of 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. South-southeast wind around 9 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 0.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.