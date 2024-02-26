Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 26, 2024

Today – A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 46. Windy, with a west wind of 11 to 21 mph, increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow showers before 9 pm, then a chance of snow, mainly between 9 pm and 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow between 10 am and 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 33. West-southwest wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 42. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 2 am, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.