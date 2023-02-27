Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 27, 2023

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers before 10 pm, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming southeast in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Isolated snow showers before 8 am. Patchy blowing snow before 8 am, then patchy blowing snow after 9 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. East-southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming north-northwest after midnight.

ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.