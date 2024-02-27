Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 27, 2024

Today – A 50 percent chance of snow showers before 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Windy, with a west-northwest wind of 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 20 to 25 mph, decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 25. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery.

Monday – A chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.