Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 28, 2023

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a steady temperature around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the evening.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming south-southwest in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5. East-northeast wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Windy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.