Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 3, 2024

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow before 1 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of snow after noon, mixing with rain after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 9 pm, then a chance of snow between 9 pm and 1 am, then a chance of rain and snow after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow before 2 pm, then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.