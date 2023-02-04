Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 4, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming south-southeast after midnight.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. South-southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind of around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. West wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 24.