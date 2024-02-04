Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 4, 2024

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. East wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming south southwest after midnight.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers after 11 am, mixing with rain after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11 am and 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. Breezy, with a south wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. South wind 10 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.