Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 5, 2023

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. East wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph, increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 2.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 25.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.