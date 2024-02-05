Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 5, 2024

Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers between noon and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday – Snow showers are likely, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. West wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday Night– Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 14.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.