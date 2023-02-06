Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 6, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West-southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday – Isolated snow showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 22. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 2.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.