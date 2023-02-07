Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 7, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -15. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind of 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 20. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 0. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 28. Southwest wind of around 7 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 4.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.