Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 7, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -15. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind of 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 20. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 0. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 28. Southwest wind of around 7 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 4.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.