Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 8, 2023

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Windy, with a south-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 18 to 23 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind of around 7 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 28. Southwest wind of around 7 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. South-southeast wind around 7 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Southeast wind around 8 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.