Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 9, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind of around 7 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Southeast wind around 6 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.
Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Breezy.
Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Blustery.