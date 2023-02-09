Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 9, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind of around 7 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Southeast wind around 6 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Blustery.