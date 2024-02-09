Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 9, 2024

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow between 10 am and 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 6 mph.

Sunday– Sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night– Mostly clear, with a low around 8. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night– Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.