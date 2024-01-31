Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for Janaury 31, 2024

Today – Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. East-northeast wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with an east wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming south of 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Southeast wind around 8 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.