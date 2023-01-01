Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 1, 2023

Today – Snow showers. High near 34. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Tonight – Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Low around 21. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

MondaySnow showers likely, mainly before 2 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a northeast wind of 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. Southeast wind around 7 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.