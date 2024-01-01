Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 1, 2024

New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Southwest wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southeast wind around 5 mph, becoming light and variable.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery.