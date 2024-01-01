Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 1, 2024

New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Southwest wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southeast wind around 5 mph, becoming light and variable.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13.
Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12.
Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery.