Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 10, 2023

Today – A chance of snow before 8 am, then a chance of snow after 4 pm. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west-southwest wind at 20 to 25 mph, becoming south-southwest at 8 to 13 mph. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 17 mph, becoming west-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8 am. Patchy blowing snow before 11 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 14.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

M.L.King Day Monday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.