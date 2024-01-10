Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 10, 2024

Today – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2 pm. Patchy blowing snow between 2 pm and 3 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow between 8 pm and 10 pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Patchy blowing snow after 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Windy, with a west wind of 24 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Windy, with a west wind of 24 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow before 8 am, then patchy blowing snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -11. Blustery.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 14.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -8.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy.