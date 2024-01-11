Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 11, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow after 4am. Patchy blowing snow after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 8am. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -10. Very windy, with a west wind 28 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Patchy blowing snow between 11am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night– A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -10. Breezy.

M.L. King Day– Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -9.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.