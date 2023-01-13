Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 13, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. South wind around 6 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind around 8 mph.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. South-southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 14. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, becoming south-southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.