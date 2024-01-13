Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 13, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West-southwest winds around 8 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Sunday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 4. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind of 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

M.L.King Day – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Blustery, with north-northwest winds of 11 to 18 mph, becoming east-northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -18. East wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming west-southwest after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.