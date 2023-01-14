Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 14, 2023

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South southwest wind around 7 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Sunday – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 7 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.