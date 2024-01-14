Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 14, 2024

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 am. Patchy blowing snow after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 17 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 2 am. Patchy blowing snow before 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

M.L.King Day – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -20. Blustery, with a north wind of 11 to 18 mph, becoming east-northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -16. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. The southwest wind is around 8 mph.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.