Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 15, 2023

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 8 am and 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. East-southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming west-southwest in the morning.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming east-southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. East-southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. North northwest wind around 8 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Breezy.