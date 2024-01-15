Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 15, 2024

Today – A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow before 7 am. Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 3 by 5 pm. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, becoming north-northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around -9. Wind chill values as low as -25. East wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming west southwest after midnight.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southwest winds around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.