Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 16, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 2 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday Night – Patchy blowing snow after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday – Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 14.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.