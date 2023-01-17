Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 17, 2023

Today – A slight chance of snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers, mainly between 8 am and 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Light and variable wind become north-northeast at 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North-northeast wind around 8 mph, becoming west after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Southwest wind around 7 mph, becoming east-southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. East-northeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 16.