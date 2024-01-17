Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 17, 2024

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 9 am. Patchy blowing snow between noon and 2 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. West wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.