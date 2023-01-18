Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 18, 2023

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. East-northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. North northwest wind around 6 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Breezy.