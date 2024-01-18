Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 18, 2024

Today – Patchy blowing snow before 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind of 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 14. Light and variable wind.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind becoming south-southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday– Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.